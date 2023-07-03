Oak Park and River Forest offer locals two simple programs for those with prescription medicines:

• HomeMeds – an evidence-based medication safety program designed to screen for potential drug interaction problems. This is especially important if you are experiencing dizziness or having balance issues, take blood thinners or diabetes medication, and/or had a recent Emergency Room or hospital visit. Contact Township Senior Services @ 708-383-8060 or email homemedsreferrals@oakparktownship.org

• Safely dispose of unused or expired medications in secure collection boxes in River Forest and Oak Park:

* Basement of River Forest Village Hall, 400 Park Ave.

* Lobby of Oak Park Police Dept. at Oak Park Village Hall, 123 Madison St.

* Oak Park Township Senior Services – drop box is in the parking lot of 105 S. Oak Park Ave. (SW corner).

Prescription or over-the-counter pills or tablets only (No liquids, creams, loose items, needles or other medical waste). Please dispose of pills/tablets in bulk in re-closable plastic bags.

Township Senior Services Committee

Oak Park & River Forest