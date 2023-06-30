Jeffrey S. Peters

Jeffrey S. Peters, 70, of Peotone, Illinois, died on June 21, 2023. He was a manager for Fleet Services in Oak Park.

Jeffrey was the husband of Patricia (nee Pearson); the father of Stacy (Michael) Ruckle and Scott (Ambruss) Peters; the grandfather of Zachary, Kyle, Brandon, Tristen, Tyler, Maxwell and Abree; great-grandfather of Sedona, Finlee and Sway; and the brother of Don Peters, Judy (John) Vonda and the late Gary Peters.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 1 from 1 p.m. until the time of service, 4 p.m., at Monee Funeral Home, 5450 Wilson (at Governors Highway), Monee, Illinois. For more information, call 708-534-0016