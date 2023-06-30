David Fergerson | Provided

Fenwick High School announced on June 30 that David Fergerson has been named interim varsity boys basketball head coach for this coming season. He replaces Tony Young, who recently stepped down after two seasons.

“I am blessed and honored for the opportunity to become the next boys varsity head coach at Fenwick,” said Fergerson in a press release issued by the school. “Like many coaches before me, I will make it my mission to provide our students with the skills required to succeed academically, athletically and personally. I am excited about this journey and look forward to a great year filled with success.”

Fenwick Athletic Director Scott Thies said, “For the last two years [at Fenwick], Coach Ferg has demonstrated a great ability to connect with our kids and get the most out of them. Coach has been a great asset to Fenwick, and our boys basketball program will benefit greatly from his leadership.”

Fergerson is very familiar with Fenwick, having served as assistant coach last season for the girls varsity basketball team, led by his wife Lenae, who guided the Friars to the IHSA Class 3A Trinity Sectional title.

Prior to Fenwick, Fergerson was an assistant boys basketball coach at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park for four seasons. A native of San Francisco, he also had an extensive playing career.

Fergerson played collegiately at San Jose City College in California before earning an NCAA Division I scholarship to St. Louis University for the 1998-99 season.

He spent two years with the Billikens, getting voted co-Most Valuable Player during his first season and being the starting point guard in his second, which saw SLU win four games in four days at the 2000 Conference USA Tournament to qualify for the NCAA tournament, becoming just the fifth team in NCAA history to accomplish this.

After SLU, Fergerson played 12 seasons in Europe, mostly in France and Switzerland. He was captain of his team in several seasons, and won a scoring title in Switzerland in 2004-05, averaging 26.8 points per game for the Lugano Tigers.