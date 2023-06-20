Neal McNish, 75, died at home in Oak Park on May 12, 2023. Born on Aug. 19, 1947, He graduated from Two Rivers High School in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1965; East Tennessee State University, cum laude, 1969; and subsequently served three years in the U.S. Army after graduating with honors from the Infantry Officer Candidate Class at Fort Benning, Georgia. His civilian career spanned decades working in sales for various national book publishers.

He enjoyed volunteering in his community, working in a local food co-op and at the Oak Park Public Library. He loved reading, playing bridge, following the Chicago Cubs, and walking daily.

Neal is survived by his daughter, Kathryn “Katie” McNish, and his son, John “Jack” McNish; his brother, Kent (Ellen) McNish; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his loving companion of the last 6½ years. He is also survived by his former spouse and his children’s mother, Kathryn Heavey.

Neal recently traveled with Mary Kathryn to 16 states, four foreign countries, numerous national and state parks, museums, botanical gardens, and various family weddings and events. He was anticipating with great joy the upcoming wedding of his daughter, Katie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah, and C.O. “Chic” McNish.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Donelson Heights United Methodist Church, 84 Fairway Dr., Donelson, TN with a private spreading of ashes.

Please direct any memorials to Oak Park Public Library (oppl.org) or ENCORE Ministry, Nashville, TN (encoreministry.org).

Arrangements were handled by Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home, 7319 Madison St., Forest Park, IL 60130.