Daniel James Foley, of Oak Park, died peacefully at Northwestern Memorial Hospital on June 14, 2023, after a quick but furtive struggle against kidney and heart issues. Forceful until the very end, he asked everyone in the room for cab fare so he could be unhooked from the machines and go home to, in his words, “just get a good shower, and some sleep.”

He would insist that we mention that he was a proud Fenwick Friar (’57), a graduate of Loyola University Chicago where he received his degree after spending time in the Air Force, and working at Midway Airport for Pan American. For many years, the running commentary as we approached any airport was about what was happening on the airfield.

He was fortunate to have the support of a number of lifelong friends who not only introduced him to a career in “The Street,” but also to Kathleen. Never referring to himself as a stockbroker, he preferred “investment advisor,” spending his career helping individuals invest their funds and assets. He loved his work right up to the very end; indeed, last week he went to a business lunch at the University Club (his favorite) and then drove himself to Northwestern Hospital. The patron saint of client service and career dedication has been notified.

He worked at Chicago Title, Bacon Whipple, Stifel Nicolaus, the Chicago Corporation and, finally, the Royal Bank of Canada.

His engagements with his career led to associations with the Chicago Real Estate Council, the Economic Club of Chicago, and the Bond of Club of Chicago, where he served as president during its later years. And, yes, he has the rocks glasses to prove it.

A lifelong devoted Catholic, he loved and supported all the social and educational ministries of the Church. He was a longtime member of the St. Giles Family Mass Community, along with the Catholic Theological Union on the South Side of Chicago.

Dan and Kathleen were fortunate to have a home in Palisades Park, Michigan near South Haven. The house they updated was Kathleen’s family cottage, and they made it a beautiful modern home with a strong Prairie-Style influence, inspired by growing up in Oak Park. They spent as much time in Palisades as they could; very much enjoying the beauty of the fall and winter. Many a happy dinner was enjoyed there with family and friends.

The son of the late Daniel A. Foley and Katharine G. Jennings, Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen R. Foley, with whom he had two children, Daniel (Erin) and Claire Hansen. He was the grandfather of Connor, William, and Paul and was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy F. Regan, and her husband, Daniel T. Regan.

Family and friends will gather from 4 till 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Avenue in Elmwood Park. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., in Oak Park. Interment will be private.

Please consider a donation to one of the following organizations that Dan supported:

Fenwick High School, http://www.fenwickfriars.com/donate-now

The Night Ministry, https://thenightministry.ejoinme.org/MyPages/Donation/tabid/1238639/Default.aspx

The Catholic Theological Union, https://ctu.edu/give/

The Aquinas Institute at St. Louis University, https://www.ai.edu/support