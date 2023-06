Children play by the Peace Triumphant Memorial during Day in Our Village last year at Scoville Park. | FILE

War bludgeons our souls

and imbeds fear unrelentingly …

all people bear the pain lifelong.

Remembering what others have done

while allowing us comfort,

is travesty and denial.

Today we remember all who fought

too many wars and bear the scars

of thinking we are all free.

Guns everywhere bludgeon our communities …

the travesty of thinking we are free.

How must we honor all people, as valuable in our community.

Mary Rose Lambke

Oak Park