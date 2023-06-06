Mary Rita Bresnahan (nee Carron), 100, of Oak Park, died peacefully on June 3, 2023. Born on Aug. 10, 1922, she was loved and respected and will be remembered for her elegance and grace. A caring wife, mother, Nana, great Nana, sister, aunt and friend, she had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and her Catholic faith.

Mary was the wife of the late D. Robert Bresnahan; the mother of Dennis (Roxolana), John (Jane), Patrick (Natalie), Timothy (Sharon), William (Mary Bernadette), Robert (Mary), Neil (Carla), and Joseph (Mary) Bresnahan; the grandmother of Dennis, Alexandra, Michael (Laura), Timothy (fiancé Ruth), Daniel, Erin (Brian Dix), Sara (Nick Banchero), Allison (Andrew Davis), Kaitlin, Neil (Cecilia), Patrick (Sandra), Daniel, Kara (Daniel Stintzi), Holly (Cortney Jantzi), Jack (Maria), Sean (Hadja), Ariana (Simon Dellamalva), Nicolette, Michael (Zoe), Mariclaire (Brian Kadlec) and Matthew; proud great-grandmother of 19 with 4 more on the way; oldest sister of the late Jack (Jeanne) Carron, Tom Carron, Ann (Larry) Byrne, Peggy (Bob) Wasberg, and Jeanne (Jim) Gaffney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Giles Catholic Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9. Visitation will precede the Mass from 10 to 11:20 a.m. Interment will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls (www.mercyhome.org) or Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.eyesight.org) are appreciated.

Arrangements were handled by Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home.