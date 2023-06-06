We’re looking to hire an enthusiastic and experienced marketing/advertising representative who understands the power of local markets and the strength of community journalism to reach those markets.

Work with businesses across GCM’s five flags to create marketing opportunities building off our digital, print and event platforms.

Be the lead on targeted special sections and products.

Work collaboratively within our nonprofit news organization as we build a new model for community journalism.

Bring an enthusiastic and creative approach to marketing and a sense of fun and energy to our work.

GCM publishes five newspapers and websites serving 15 villages and neighborhoods. Wednesday Journal of Oak Park & River Forest, Austin Weekly News, Forest Park Review, Riverside-Brookfield Landmark and Village Free Press.

The position is full time with medical and 401K.

Send your resume and a cover letter to Dan Haley, the publisher at dhaley@wjinc.com