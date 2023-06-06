While Oak Park is among the most highly regulated suburbs in the country, residents are allowed to let their cats roam. We even have a neighbor who brags about her cat being a “huntress.” In the past three days, I have encountered a dead baby bird, a decapitated baby rabbit, and a robin’s wing in my front yard. It is no secret that cats kill an inordinate amount of wildlife. It is also ridiculous that they are allowed to use our yards as litter boxes.

I am sure I am not alone in my urgent request to have cat owners become responsible! It is also time for the village to take a stance. Families are not allowed to adopt cats from shelters without promising to keep them indoors; for the sake of our precious wildlife, sanitation, and for the well-being of the cats, please stop allowing cats to roam in Oak Park!

Karen Bopp

Oak Park