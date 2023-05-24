In less than two weeks, Beyond Hunger’s Healthy Chef Challenge is back, live and in person at Goose Island’s Barrel House. Launched in 2018 this annual event captures the enthusiasm and spicy fun behind Beyond Hunger’s Nutrition and Health Education program. This year guests will experience an immersive cooking and healthy eating experience: Health Ambassadors and Dietetic Interns are partnering up throughout the venue to offer hands-on education such as knife skills and meal preparation demonstrations. Guests will enjoy delectable bites featuring Beyond Hunger Healthy Recipes. And over the course of the night, the competition will be heating up in the beautiful Barrel House kitchen where area chefs compete for the best dish, using healthy ingredients found on the shelves of Beyond Hunger’s food pantry. Finally, celebrity judges’ taste, compare, and name the 2023 Healthy Chef Champions.

“We are thrilled to be at Goose Island’s Barrel House this year. Guests will get to sample Goose Island Beers and our VIPs will enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the Barrel House.” says Teri Miller, Beyond Hunger Director of Development, “Goose Island has been a phenomenal event partner.”

Come out and see this year’s competitors and judges in action:

June 1st, 7pm-10pm

Goose Island Barrel House Competition

Master of the Menu:

Zita Smith – Zita Cooks Catering

Connor Hepburn – The Alinea Group

Victor of Variety:

Yvonne Ivy – PHS Dessert Bar

Arshiya Farheen – Verzênay Chicago

Judges

Phil Vettel – The 31-year restaurant critic at the Chicago Tribune

Emily Hallock – Masterchef Semifinalist Season 12

Sam Yousif – Managing partner of B-Health, OP Chamber

Liz Abunaw – Forty Acres Fresh Market

For tickets visit //GoBeyondHunger.org/events

The event would not be possible without area sponsors including:

First Bank Chicago, Kribi Coffee, Byline Bank, Music & Potlucks, Forest Park Bank, T-Mobile

To become a Healthy Chef Challenge Sponsor. Please contact Teri@GoBeyondHunger.org