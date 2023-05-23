Timothy Marchant Mojonnier, 73, of River Forest, died peacefully on May 5, 2023 after an 8-month battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Born on Sept. 13, 1949 in Chicago to Helen (née Marchant) and Harry G. Mojonnier, he grew up in Oak Park and River Forest. In 1971, he graduated with a degree in philosophy from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, where he was active in the student newspaper and campus politics and spent a year studying abroad at the University of Manchester in England.

After college, he moved back to Chicago, where he started a career in operations management, eventually earning an MBA from the University of Chicago. As an innately curious person and lifelong reader (with philosophy, history, and business his favorite subjects), he developed a love for teaching and served as an adjunct professor of business at a number of universities, including Loyola, DePaul, and Northern Illinois.

He had a great passion for travel, taking many trips over the years with his family across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Before any trip, he would take out the longest book he could find on the history of the place, and spend months recounting what he learned at the family dinner table.

Shortly before his diagnosis, he and Deborah, his wife of 38 years, fulfilled a lifelong dream by traveling to Egypt and Jordan and visiting the many historical and archeological sites. An avid golfer who played tennis when his knees were in better shape, he developed a love for swimming, starting most summer mornings with a few laps at the pool.

He was very involved in his local community. He stayed in close touch with many friends from childhood, college, and elsewhere and was deeply touched by all the people who reached out to support him as he battled cancer, whether it was simply calling or texting with words of encouragement, arranging lunches or coffees, or even flying out from across the country to spend time together.

In addition to his wife, Tim is survived by their children, Laura and Gregory; his sister, Judy Waggener; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters (Shirley Stewart, Anabel McDonald, and Pamela Mojonnier).