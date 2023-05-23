Mark Steven Wyman, 70, died on Friday, May 12, 2023. Born in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 16, 1952, to Douglas and Barbara Wyman, he graduated from Fenwick High School, where he developed a passion for swimming. At the urging of his grandmother and his Aunt Peg, he moved to Boca Grande, Florida in the ’70s. He was known for swimming in the Gulf of Mexico for hours and could outswim anyone. In 1978, he and his friend Bo acquired “Hotel Hell” on Boca Grande, which Mark named, where his care for others overshadowed its financial success. A self-taught sailor, Mark took many on sailing trips. During tarpon season, all the boat captains knew him.

Back in Chicago, he treated loved ones to unforgettable sailing trips on Lake Michigan. He established OPRF Best Improvements, a home remodeling business spanning three decades, proudly claiming to have worked on half the homes in Oak Park.

Every Christmas, he became Santa Claus, and his nieces and nephews adored the outrageously entertaining Uncle Mark, who spared no expense bringing happiness to others, often exclaiming, “Who could ask for more?” with an infectious smile.

He often bragged about his son, especially after Dylan completed his PhD, saying, “My son! The Doctor!”

In his later years, he found solace impressing loved ones with culinary masterpieces. Despite recent health challenges, he embraced each day, smiling. His partner, Sylvia brought him great joy, along with frequent haircuts and coifing.

He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, boundless love, and an enduring impact on all who knew him.

Mark is the father of Dylan Bellisle and partner to Sylvia Nieves. He was predeceased by his parents and is the brother of David (Danita), Larry (the late Laura), Jim (Joy), Mary (Bruce Corson), Ann (Dale Amtower), Joe (Katy), John (Allyn), and Gerald (Krista) Wyman.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park, followed by a celebration of life on Saturday June 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Goldyburgers in Forest Park.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dave Wyman recovery fund, http://spot.fund/vgm9psc. For further details, visit Peterson-Bassi Chapels www.petersonfuneralhome.com.