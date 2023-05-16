Congratulations and thanks to the Community Mental Health Board of Oak Park Township as it marks its 50th anniversary. This early focus on mental health is another indicator of Oak Park’s overall understanding of the widespread nature of mental health conditions, the need to address it directly and the necessity of working against the chronic stigma around these issues.

Headway is being made even as worries over depression and anxiety spread in our society. That we see these issues ever more clearly is a tribute to the work of pioneering agencies such as our mental health board.