Thank you to the District 200 Board of Education for voting to fund Project 2 with debt certificates, clearing the way for the critical work of Project 2 to move forward. We appreciate the hundreds of hours of work this volunteer board spent diligently reviewing information that led to this unanimous decision. Thank you for putting the children of our Oak Park and River Forest communities first in your thoughtful and deliberate approach to this needed project for our high school.

Todd & Laura Huseby

River Forest