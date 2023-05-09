In 2019, the Illinois General Assembly passed a law called the “Equitable Restrooms Act,” which requires that all single-occupancy restrooms “in a place of public accommodation or public building shall be “identified as all-gender and designated for use by no more than one person at a time or for family or assisted-use.” The law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

We believe that compliance with this law is an important and easy step in making public spaces more inclusive. It helps to ensure the safety, convenience, and comfort of all, especially parents with different-sex children, all families, people who may need the assistance of a caregiver, and trans or gender non-conforming people.

We are writing to help raise awareness about this law as we have noticed a number of establishments in the Oak Park area that haven’t yet changed their single-use occupancy bathroom signage. It’s easy to implement the new law — signage just needs to be updated to not indicate a specific gender.

Please help us get the word out about the law and the importance of being inclusive in our community.

Interested in learning more about which businesses need to be in compliance? You can find a full list at //prideactiontank.org/aboutpublicact101-0165.

Betty Alzamora, Steve Angus, Amanda Auch, Sarah Avendaño, Holly Barnes, Christine Baumbach, Kelly and Ginger Bencola, Nina Brewer-Davis, Jackie Buckmaster, Jill Cohen Niewoehner, Sarah Abboreno Corbin, Jim Corbin, Shannon Craig Straw, Emily Culbertson, Jennifer Czajka, Jane Ditelberg, Barbara Dolan, Roxanne Dominis, Colleen Duffy Cira, Christine Fenno, Carolina Fenske, Michele Freiburg, Laurie Freivogel, Kerri Gefeke, James Gibson, Paul Goyette, Sue Humphreys, Meghan Jane, Robin Kalish, Terrence Keleher, Cori Kim, Allison Kolarik, Phil and Kate Kroker, Laura Lallos, Michelle Major, Jennifer Quinlan, Lauren McKeand, Meghan Paulas, Lisa Pearson, Sheela Raja, Suzen Riley, Anna Ronney, Kimberly N. Ruffin, Scott Sakiyama, Cas Scaman, Stephanie Sideman, Stacia Smith, Carollina Song, Brian Straw, Beth Streit, Dorothy Clare Tessman, Leah Textor, Lindsey Textor, Natalia Torres, Rachel Weaver

Oak Park