I am writing to convey my deep appreciation for the exceptional service Jim Taglia provided during his six years as a village trustee. His dedication to collaboration and consensus-building has left an indelible mark on our community. Throughout Jim’s tenure, his capacity to collaborate with colleagues and stakeholders,with differing viewpoints served as a model for making policy decisions that selflessly prioritized the interests of our community.

Former trustees Jim Taglia and Deno Andrews.

Jim’s work on affordable housing, public safety, protecting renters and seniors, and helping usher in an era of fiscal responsibility will benefit Oak Park residents for generations. His commitment to these issues and others has been instrumental in maintaining our community’s diversity, affordability, and reputation as a village that truly cares about its residents.

On a personal note, serving alongside Jim between 2017 and 2021 was an immense privilege. His dedication to service and devotion to Oak Park were always an inspiration for me. Jim was not just a great trustee, he made us all better trustees.

I wanted to publicly thank Jim Taglia for his outstanding contributions to our community, his mentorship, and his friendship.

Deno J. Andrews

Oak Park trustee 2017-2021