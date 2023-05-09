Frank J. O’Hara, 84, of Oak Park, died on May 6, 2023. Born on June 23, 1938, he was a longtime parishioner of the St. Giles Community Mass, an active volunteer and scholar, a frequent visitor of the Morton Arboretum.

Frank was preceded in death by his first wife, Maria, and he is survived by his second wife, Anita. He is lovingly remembered by the O’Hara, Gallagher, Berlanga and Martinez families.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home, 7319 Madison St., Forest Park. Family and friends will meet on Friday, May 12 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Giles Catholic Church 1045 N. Columbian Ave., Oak Park, with Mass celebrated at 10 p.m., followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Jesuit Volunteer Corps.