I am a volunteer driver for Oak Park Township Senior Services and am happy to be able to share their message to your readers.

The Celebrating Seniors Coalition is gearing up for events in Oak Park, River Forest and Forest Park between Thursday, May 11 and Thursday, May 18 that build on this year’s theme for Older Americans Month: Aging Unbound.

The Celebrating Seniors Coalition is a nonprofit group composed of citizens, social service agencies, local government leaders, and private industry leaders who serve older adults.

Its goal is to dispel outdated and inaccurate myths about seniors, while highlighting older adults’ vibrant and valuable role in the community. The group also raises money for some older adults in financial need — including those whose circumstances might slip through the cracks of traditional social safety nets.

About 50 events — nearly all free of charge — are scheduled throughout Oak Park, River Forest and Forest Park. Join the coalition as it honors seniors. For more information, visit CelebratingSeniors.net

Personally interacting with the people on my delivery route is a weekly affirmation of the humor, history and perspective that our “senior citizens” have to share. It lifts my spirits every time I speak with them.

Sara Buehler

Oak Park