Patrick Raymond Hegarty, 56, died at home, surrounded by his family on April 21, 2023, his late mother’s birthday. His last two years included a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born on Oct. 31, 1966 in Oak Park, the eighth child of Edward and Mary Frances Hegarty, he graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving for four years as a Rifleman, during which he enjoyed a “Mediterranean cruise,” and was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

He married Catherine Helmke on Aug. 11, 1990. They had two daughters, Erica and Stephanie. He was well known for his bad jokes and animated recitation of “The Cremation of Sam McGee,” both of which came from his beloved Uncle Ray.

He loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed traveling to National Parks. His favorite place was Arches National Park, after which he named his campervan — “Archie,” also in honor of the golden arches of McDonald’s where he spent most of his career and where he earned the President’s Award, which recognizes the top 1% of employees. Archie also harkens back to Archibald Henderson, the longest-serving Commandant of the Marine Corps.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Frances Hegarty, and his brother-in-law, Joseph Williams. He is survived by his wife, Catherine; his daughters, Erica (Thurman) Fogleman and Stephanie; his brothers, Edward (Cindy), Michael (Diane), Daniel (Kathy), Christopher (Amy Nelson), Terrence; and his sisters, Maureen (Dan) Kruszynski, RoseAnn (Jim) Vonesh, Kathleen (Robert) Burdett, Mary Pat (the late Joseph) Williams, and Mary Rose (Gerard) Crimmins; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on April 29 at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., River Forest, followed by a memorial service and then fellowship.

If you would like to make a donation in his memory, blood donations, gifts to Misericordia Home (family reference number 1046), Community Renewal Society or Walther Christian Academy are all greatly appreciated.