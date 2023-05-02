A trio of economic development leaders announced this week that they are either retiring or moving on to new work.

Tammie Grossman, a 15-year veteran of Oak Park’s village hall, is retiring. She arrived in 2008 to run housing programs for the village. She will depart in June with a vast portfolio of experience, including building, planning, parking, housing and economic development. Kevin Jackson, the village manager, will have an opportunity to reorganize and make critical hires.

But Grossman will be missed greatly for her steady hand and willingness to collaborate with other entities, specifically the Oak Park Economic Development Corporation.

And there, we report this week, John Lynch, the eight-year head of OPEDC, is moving into a private sector post. He has been on the front line of Oak Park’s tall buildings, the remaking of Madison Street and other projects. What’s next at OPEDC will be interesting to watch.

And Liz Holt, executive director of the Oak Park and River Forest Chamber of Commerce, is also departing after six vital years.

This is a lot of institutional memory walking out the door. The loss will be genuine.