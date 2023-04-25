Oak Park property owners received assessment notices from my office this week. As your county assessor, and fellow Oak Parker, I’d like to explain what this means.

We reassess one-third of Cook County each year. We last assessed Oak Park in 2020 and must do so again this year. By law, assessments are based on market value. Our algorithmic model used the more than 500 Oak Park homes sold during the last three years to value your property, which considered location, square footage, and other factors.

The median sale price for a single-family home in Oak Park during the last reassessment was $448K. Last year, the median sale price rose to $506K.

Using this data, we estimate the median market value for a single-family home is $475K. Price levels vary significantly within our village.

With your reassessment notice in hand, look at the top right corner to see the value placed on your property. Then, under “current characteristics,” find your neighborhood. Visit the assessor’s website to learn more and look at your neighborhood to see recent sales and assessments.

If the characteristics listed are incorrect, or if you think your property was over-assessed, consider filing an appeal by May 15. Appeals are free and can be filed online.

We also reassess commercial properties, which are mostly retail and apartment buildings in Oak Park. The income commercial properties generate drives their valuation. Assessments incorporate a property’s use, estimated income, market-level vacancy, and expenses. On our website, owners can locate their property on a worksheet that contains the assumptions we used.

If your assessment changes by a certain amount, does that also mean your tax bill will change by the same amount? No. Here’s why: the total amount of property taxes collected in Oak Park is predetermined by our taxing bodies (our schools, village, Cook County, and so on). Your property’s share of the equalized assessed value in each taxing district basically determines your share of the tax levied by that unit of government. So, if your assessment goes up, while everyone else’s assessment also goes up, your share of the property taxes levied in Oak Park may change by a much smaller amount. In fact, last year in Chicago, hundreds of thousands of Chicago homeowners saw their assessed values rise, but their property tax bills fall, because their assessed value rose less than the change in Chicago’s overall assessed value.

So how are things looking in Oak Park? Assessed value is up 38%, to $951M. Appeals will reduce this number. Appeals compared to the prior reassessment year have declined for four consecutive years now, but it’s hard to estimate appeals’ impact in any single year. The picture further changes as the Cook County Board of Review also revises assessments through appeals. And our local taxing bodies will decide how much to levy next year. This will affect your tax bill in 2024.

My office can take your questions and check to make sure you have all your exemptions. Property owners can also contact the Oak Park Township assessor for assistance.

Fritz Kaegi

Cook County Assessor