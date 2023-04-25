Something new is going to be built on the northwest corner of Chicago and Ridgeland avenues. That’s good. Because what is there now, a one-story medical office building, is obsolete and undistinguished.

Not a surprise that the proposal on the table is a mid-rise apartment house brought forward by a developer who has already had some success in Oak Park, building decent to somewhat-above-decent apartment projects on Madison Street and more recently Washington Boulevard.

A good number of well-organized neighbors of the proposed project gathered last week at a public meeting with Ambrosia Homes developer Tim Pomaville. They were not happy with any aspect of the proposal. As Pomaville told our Stacey Sheridan after the meeting, “There were a lot of, let’s say, comments that weren’t favorable.”

Let’s review the stated concerns: The five-story development is too tall for any building in the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District. It is also too tall for the single- family homes in the immediate vicinity of the project. A first floor fully given over to parking is excessive. The total of 36 units is too many for a site zoned for only 11 units. And, it is sort of ugly.

Here’s our view: Oak Park, and every other community, needs to build more housing. And we need more density. Rows of single-family homes on large lots were a last-century model that is not environmentally sound or equitable. Since we’re not going to tear down those lovely homes, we will need to add new housing mostly on the commercial edges of neighborhoods.

That defines Chicago and Ridgeland. The stretch of Chicago from Austin to just past Ridgeland is an odd mix of retail and a mixed bag of housing, from small apartments to single-family to nonprofit uses. It is in a period of transition and redefinition. This new proposal is the most high-profile effort to change the mix.

Would it be a better project for this location at four stories? Yes. But that is a matter of economics, which will need to be debated during an extensive public review process.

Mainly this project would be better if it looked better. From the rendering the Journal first published a week ago, the project is somehow both unremarkable and actively unattractive. The sheathing materials look cheap. And what is it with balconies? Does every project need balconies? We’d ask Ambrosia Homes to literally go back to the drawing board and try again.

Matt Walsh’s rising star

River Forest’s village board just made the wise choice to elevate Matt Walsh, its interim village administrator, to the permanent post.

We’ve been following Walsh for a long time since, as a very young man, he was elected to the park district board in Forest Park. He gets a notable amount of credit for energizing that sleepy entity while not alienating those slumbering nearby. He is smart, decent, approachable and fully invested in the joys and challenges of small units of governing.