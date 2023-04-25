The trees in Mills Park are crying.

Amidst their beautiful, hopeful spring leafing and blossoming, they weep.

They witnessed the wood from their elder ancestors, the old-growth floors of Pleasant Home,

Being abused, tortured, mutilated, destroyed.

How could this have happened?

This irreplaceable and sturdy wood could have been sanded and varnished to let its soulful beauty continue to shine in this architectural gem.

The trees are crying. Some people are crying and so many are in shock.

Yet a bigger question looms, “What is happening to Oak Park?”

Gina Orlando

Forest Park