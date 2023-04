Board of Education leaders,

I want to make sure you heard from the OPRF community as you make an important decision next week. I encourage you to vote for Option 2, allowing the use of debt certificates and foregoing a referendum. The building is in desperate need of the full renovation and we can’t afford to wait. I have a current OPRF sophomore and seventh-grader at Brooks and want them both to benefit from these renovations asap. The time is now!

Angela Topel

Oak Park