My name is Max Webster and I am a freshman at Oak Park and River Forest High School. I would like to talk about the state of OPRF’s physical education space. As a swimmer, a non-binary student, and someone with a disability, I am negatively impacted by the current space. Additionally, I am the older sibling of two kids who will one day pass through OPRF, and they deserve to have a positive experience. For these reasons I want the board to move ahead with the second phase of Imagine OPRF as soon as possible.

I know some people believe that the plan to remake this area of OPRF would only benefit sports teams that use the pools, but in reality everyone who goes through the school has to use this space. Every student at OPRF now, and in the future, should get to partake in swimming in a place that isn’t a 100-year-old, falling-apart facility that has been deemed unsafe in the past. Both the east and west pools were built in 1928, spanning nearly a century of life, when the average lifespan of a pool is half that. There are multiple problems with the pools in their current state that Imagine OPRF would resolve if the project were able to move forward right away.

As a non-binary student I have no place near the pools to change into swimwear, so I have to go up to the second floor, change, and run back down to be on time. This is really frustrating as the other kids in my class have changing rooms connected to the pools — not to mention that those changing rooms are frankly disgusting, especially the girls locker room in the west pool and the boys locker room in the east pool. The students of OPRF deserve better than rusted lockers and moldy walls.

I am also a student with a disability and I find it infuriating that the parts of the school that have been grandfathered in are completely unsafe. For one, the ramp to get to the changing rooms in one of the hallways is too steep and almost meets with a wall, rendering it completely useless for those in wheelchairs. There is also awful lighting across the whole PE section of the school, making it hard to use the stairs and even places like the Field House. Phase two of Imagine OPRF would allow for these problems to be fixed, along with all the other positive things it brings to the table.

Lastly, as a participant in the swim team, funding the Imagine OPRF plan now would actually make it so that I wouldn’t be able to use the pools, likely for the rest of my high school experience, but it would be worth it if it would give my brothers and the thousands of others who will pass through the school a more positive and safe experience.

Max Webster

Oak Park