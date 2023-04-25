Dear District 200 board,

I am writing to you as a parent of a current sophomore and a freshman in college who graduated last year. My parents are OPRF alumni as well. It is time to update the facilities at this school.

We support you as our elected leaders and trust that you are fiscally responsible. I like the fact that funding can happen within the existing tax levy.

Our children deserve this. It’s amazing that my parents’ grandchildren are using the same locker rooms in the pool area as my parents and that there have been no updates to them.

Please choose Option 2, and using debt certificates is the right thing to do.

Thank you for all your hard work on this matter,

Lisa Gutierrez

River Forest