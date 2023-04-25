As one of the former American History teachers at Roosevelt School in River Forest (many years ago), I was delighted to read about Samantha Stearns revamping the curriculum! She was exposed to gaps in the history curriculum when studying for her master’s degree and decided to do something about it. What a breath of fresh air!

Samantha Stearns

District 90 is to be congratulated for ensuring that the social studies program will be inclusive and inquiry-based — teaching students to think for themselves. We had few African American students in the past, and textbooks did not stress the privations of Reconstruction that their ancestors faced. Still, we showed Roots — the original miniseries — to our students, and it was powerful in portraying the evils of slavery (Do rent it if you have never seen it).

We always stressed the importance of voting, created critical-thinking exercises, and made kids back up their views with facts. But the revamping of the last state standards in which I participated had a distinctly business feel to it — a very frustrating feeling for those of us who love history and the lessons it can teach.

Whether Samantha becomes the official Illinois Teacher of the Year, I give her an A+ as an Illinois Social Studies Superstar!

Janet Haisman

Oak Park