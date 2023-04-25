Our District 200 Board of Education (BOE) must put OPRF High School students’ needs first and fund the remaining money needed for Project 2 with debt certificates.

OPRF can fund most of the project with reserve funds, plus donations from the Imagine Foundation. Debt certificates will fill in the remaining funding, the most efficient option for completing Project 2.

The D200 BOE swore to serve the needs of the students. The facilities are not acceptable. Physical education is good for students’ academic, physical, emotional, and psychological health. Taking breaks for physical activity during a school day leads to better academic results.

Waiting a year to start Project 2 via a referendum will cost money while labor and supply costs increase. The ongoing debate will divide the community. There will be the “Yes” vote lobbying versus the “No” vote lobbying, yard signs, and endless meetings. The community has endured that once. The Imagine team was created as a result. The Imagine work was lengthy, comprehensive, and transparent. The Imagine team made a thorough facilities assessment and, with significant input from many diverse stakeholders, prioritized the changes based on need.

Dipping into the pool issue, in Project 2, the pool has now been right-sized by the Imagine team to fit the needs of the OPRF school and community. By comparison, Hinsdale D86 installed two new pools at their high schools. Central and South’s pools were initially set to be six lanes, 25 yards long. They increased Central’s pool to 10 lanes, 40 yards long. South’s stays at six lanes but was extended to 40 yards. Both Central and South have smaller enrollments than OPRF.

The opposition will only be happy with the OPRF pool size if it is the smallest size possible or if there is no pool.

All three of my children have graduated from OPRF. We should invest in the children who are yet to come. D200 should vote to fund Project 2 with debt certificates and fix the failing facilities.

Gerri Humbert

River Forest