I have followed the District 200 pool story for years and attended many board meetings, including the April 13 meeting in which they discussed Project 2’s funding. I was taken aback by the rationales of several members who said they favored Option 2, which was created to sidestep a referendum and voter approval.

They said they just didn’t want to wait a year until the next election to put the funding on the ballot. If time was truly an issue, they would have put a referendum on the April 4 ballot. So that justification rings hollow.

Ralph Martire said the board approved Project 2 years ago, and it’s just time to get it done. That’s not true. The board “accepted” the Imagine Plan in 2018 and approved Project 1. The board only recently approved Project 2. Approval of a plan does not mean it gets built. The board approved the 2015 and 2016 pool plans, and we know what happened to them. Importantly, voters have not approved Project 2.

At a candidate forum in 2019, both Sara Dixon Spivy and Fred Arkin said they favored going to referendum for future large capital projects, which means neither should vote for Option 2. Mary Anne Mohanraj also favored going to a referendum in a 2021 candidate forum. Both recorded forums are posted in local Facebook groups.

At the same 2021 forum, Tom Cofsky said that Project 2 would go to referendum. Yet, he tried to make the case at the April 13 meeting that the school could self-fund the project, which goes against best practice and the advice of the board’s Community Finance Committee.

All of which raises the question: Why is the board afraid to put Project 2’s funding on the ballot?

Gina Sennello

Oak Park