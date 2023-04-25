Leadership is not something that can be learned or taught. Rather it is a virtue developed and polished with time. Leaders are not born but through struggle, determination, willpower, and vision, a person becomes a leader. The communities of Oak Park and River Forest have elected leaders to our District 200 high school board.

After hundreds of hours of study, research, and guidance from a myriad of sources, these leaders know they must fund Project 2 with debt certificates. There is simply no other choice.

Years of community input have produced the Imagine group’s work showing the clear need in our high school’s facility. Ralph Martire succinctly noted in the April 13 Board of Education meeting that the conditions in this building are dire. There is no need to further delay this critical work and starve our community’s children of access to spaces that can educate the full student, mind, and body.

The time is now. I urge our elected leaders to represent the best interests of our Oak Park and River Forest communities and vote to fund Project 2 with debt certificates.

Laura Minnis

River Forest