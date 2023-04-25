MISCOMMUNICATION: Pleasant Home Foundation says it wasn’t consulted before the park district disposed of the home’s original flooring.

If you live in Oak Park, with its older and aging housing stock, chances are one of the reasons you chose to live here is because you love the unique, beautiful character of your older home.

Now imagine you hired a contractor to simply patch and refinish your gorgeous vintage wood floors, only to find that the contractor unilaterally, without telling you, decided to rip them all out and install brand new flooring, ruining forever one of your old home’s most treasured aspects.

If this sounds far-fetched and impossible, then you will be shocked to learn this just happened to one of Oak Park’s very first landmarked sites — a historic jewel owned by all the people of Oak Park: Pleasant Home.

The loss here is incalculable. Pleasant Home has the unique distinction of being one of four National Historic Landmark sites in Oak Park, joining Frank Lloyd Wright’s Home & Studio, Heurtley House, and Unity Temple, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

How did this happen, you might ask? The answer lies with the agency that owns and maintains our Pleasant Home gem: The Park District of Oak Park.

The park district has an agreement to work with members of the Pleasant Home Foundation, a group of passionate individuals who, since 1990, have given their time and talents to restoring and maintaining Pleasant Home as a National Historic Landmark for our village and visiting tourists to enjoy.

Last month, the park district’s leadership told the foundation’s Restoration Committee that the Pleasant Home floors would be patched and refinished in accordance with the site’s Historic Structure Report. Most importantly, the park district was to keep the Restoration Committee apprised and involved about all flooring decisions.

But on Easter weekend, the chair of the Restoration Committee, while walking past Pleasant Home, was astonished to see piles of the historic original wood flooring stacked outside in a dumpster. Upon further investigation, he saw all the historic flooring had been removed from the entire first floor and not a single word about this momentous decision had been given to anyone on the Restoration Committee or Pleasant Home Foundation staff.

When asked how this happened, the park district’s leadership said they made this decision because they felt the floor was in worse shape than they originally thought and was unsafe for use; however, this directly contradicted the Restoration Committee’s experienced structural engineer, who said the vintage wood flooring only needed spot repairs and was so superior to today’s new, younger-wood flooring that it made Pleasant Home one of the village’s safest houses.

As past board members and staff directors of the Pleasant Home Foundation, we are absolutely shocked and dismayed by the secret decision of the park district leadership to replace the beautiful original historic floors at this nationally significant architectural site. We cannot let what happened get swept aside and forgotten with time.

More than the destruction of a major characteristic of Pleasant Home was the egregious way the park district leadership intentionally chose to disregard its promise to work as a team with the Pleasant Home Foundation. Anyone who cares about integrity and transparency in the preservation of Oak Park’s significant landmarks should be enraged by the park district’s acts.

Relationships like that between the Park District of Oak Park and Pleasant Home Foundation are built on, and based on, trust. The Pleasant Home Board of Directors, predominantly comprising local community members, has been working for years to cultivate a professional working relationship built on honesty and trust. This unsanctioned destruction of the historic flooring in Pleasant Home leaves us seriously questioning the integrity of the leadership at the park district.

The decision to remove the floors, and destroy the historic flooring to such an extent that it could not be re-used, makes a mockery of the park district’s own vision, to “strive for excellence” and core values of community engagement, responsible leadership, integrity and sustainability. These actions of the past week in no way embody the essence and pride that Oak Park has for its built heritage and as a leader in sustainability.

In light of this, we request the following actions:

● Immediate removal of Jake Worley-Hood as the board liaison, and for a new commissioner to take on this role as liaison to the Pleasant Home Foundation board who is committed to building a positive alliance based on trust and communication.

● An inquiry by the park district board into this project, how it happened and how it was that this was not brought to the Pleasant Home Foundation Board and Restoration Committee. A presentation of the findings should be made directly to the Pleasant Home Foundation board and membership by Park District Board President Kassie Porreca.

● A meeting between Porreca and the Pleasant Home Foundation board to discuss the current agreement between the two organizations and how to move forward in rebuilding trust in the park district staff and leadership.

● A public statement to the community by the Park District Board of Directors outlining the above inquiry and outlining clearly how park district leadership and staff have been made aware of these egregious actions.

Michael Bassett, former Board Member

Erica Fox Gehrig, former Assistant Director

Douglas E. Gilbert, former Board Member

Lesley M. Gilmore, former Board Member

Barbara Gordon, former Board Member

Frank Heitzman, former Board Member

Liz Holt, former Board Member

Stephen J. Kelley FAIA, SE, FAPT, former Board Member

Cathy Kestler, former Board Member/Interim Executive Director

Christopher Payne, former Board Member

Heidi Ruehle, former Board Member/Executive Director

Jeff Schroeder, former Board Member

Ed Solan, former Board Member

Pleasant Home Foundation