I read with interest the letter from Nicole Chavas [Let’s build more housing not less, Viewpoints, April 12] in praise of a controversial zoning waiver request. Key points:

Is Ms. Chavas in the real estate business? If so, she has potential financial gains to make in an over-developed Oak Park, even more so with a large rental influx. Rental properties turn over more frequently than purchased properties, generating more commission opportunities for area real estate agents.

The property is already zoned for multifamily development for 11 new households and parking. That is reasonable and would bring new neighbors while not over-crowding them or endangering the environment. What’s the problem? Chicago developer Tim Pomaville wants a waiver so he can build an encroaching 39-unit building in an otherwise planned suburban neighborhood.

For new neighbors, the proposed building will not have a courtyard or shared green space. It will not have athletic or fitness facilities. And it will not have enough tenant parking. The developer plans three dozen units in the space of 11, and only one parking space per unit. Many two-bedroom units have two adults and that means two cars. No overnight parking is permitted on Chicago or Ridgeland avenues, and village parking lots are full, expensive, and not close.

Let development happen as it is zoned today, no special treatment for Chicago-style mega-development. Eleven new households would be lovely. Thirty-nine will cause the community to show up at the April 20 zoning hearing at Dole Library to say, “No Waiver.”

Shelley Cirone

Oak Park