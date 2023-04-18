I certainly enjoyed Ed McDevitt’s “One View” on the endless development project at Lake and Lathrop in River Forest [Lake & Lathrop: The site, the saga, Viewpoints, April 12].

But before Oak Parkers get too smug, we have our own version of Sagrada Família — Gaudi’s 133-years-in-the-making masterpiece in Barcelona — at 715-717 South Blvd.

Of course, I think these two projects share the same amateur developer, so it should not be a surprise that these projects share the same leisurely pace.

Don Anderson

Oak Park