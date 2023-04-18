Pleasant Home is a National Historic Landmark.

Its owner, the Park District of Oak Park, needs to treat it as such.

All the time. In every instance when work must be done in this 126-year-old mansion the starting mindset must be preservation. That the park district has a partner in that effort in the Pleasant Home Foundation should reinforce that mindset.

But that will only work if the district’s elected and appointed leaders are fully focused on collaboration and transparency with the foundation. As evidenced by the appalling choice earlier this month to rip out the original oak flooring in three of the primary rooms on the first floor, the district lacks both a preservation mindset and feels no compunction to work in good faith with the foundation.

It was only six weeks back that the district’s lead on this project told the foundation that it planned to have a contractor do a light refinishing of the existing old-growth oak floors. Without any consultation, that plan exploded into ripping out the floor and, in the process, carving the discarded wood into small pieces without a thought of salvage.

The foundation’s chief went so far as to allege his group was “knowingly lied to.” When under pressure for comment from Wednesday Journal, the district’s elected board president made an apology and acknowledged it had failed to communicate its plans to the foundation.

More than communicating its plans, the park district needed to engage with the foundation to share information and listen to the views of the experts who work within the foundation.

There is a foundational fracture here between two entities that must be entirely focused on the preservation of this glorious community home. The park district must do much better.