“This is the exception to the rule.”

That’s what OPRF school board member Ralph Martire said last week in announcing his plan to support a method of financing the $100 million-plus Project 2 capital project at the school that does not include going to voters for approval of any portion of the financing for the massive rebuilding effort.

He, and a majority of other board members, have previously supported the essential concept that voters should have a say in funding major building projects through a referendum. Except not this time. Not in the instance when an Oak Park taxing body is going to undertake the largest and most expensive project in its history.

This is nonsense.

If Martire, Sara Dixon Spivy, Gina Harris and Mary Anne Mohanraj have all previously explained the importance of voter involvement in a project of this magnitude, and if they are so concerned that a referendum on the project will delay this project by a year, then in all the discussions and all the drama and preparation for Project 2 they damn well should have worked backward from the April 4, 2023 municipal election and made it a priority to get this issue on that ballot.

This is disinformation by a board that simply didn’t have the stomach to go to voters to make their worthy case.