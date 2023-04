Alice Farley

I am a student at Lincoln Elementary in Oak Park. Do you like eating outside? I do, and this is why my school should do it too.

Firstly, the weather is getting beautiful. It is sunny and warm, and we need to get out and enjoy it.

Secondly, the lunch room is loud and crowded. It makes it hard to eat.

Lastly, it doesn’t take a lot. Just a tent, and possibly picnic blankets.

In conclusion, I think Lincoln Elementary students need outdoor lunch.

Alice Farley

Oak Park