What if, in a perfect world, the only people killed and injured by high-capacity assault rifles were members of the NRA and their family along with politicians and their family who support them. I wonder if they would change their position on gun regulation?

If not, then those of us on the other side of this argument would only be able to watch them being slaughtered. Not that I would like that, but people do put themselves in harm’s way … and the rest of us should not have to pay the price of others’ decisions!

Rick Klaus

Oak Park