I am writing to continue encouraging the District 200 school board to move forward with Project 2 via the non-referendum funding plan, a very reasonable financing option that supports long overdue capital improvements, holds D200 accountable for future spending, and still retains significant borrowing capacity in the event of emergencies or unplanned expenses.

Equally if not more important, this plan delivers vastly improved conditions for our students, faculty, and staff in the shortest possible timeframe where critical needs have long been identified and left unaddressed.

Finally, the non-referendum path spares our communities and this board yet one more year of exhausting and divisive debate on issues we know are worth the investment. As the recent election clearly shows, our communities support the board in approving Project 2 funding and moving forward, now.

I recognize the magnitude of this decision and the courage board members may need to make it, in the face of certain criticism. In many ways we are at a legacy-defining moment.

The entire Imagine process grew out of a community-dividing referendum in 2016. Along with other key goals, Imagine was designed to bring the community back together, build trust in D200, and bridge our differences. Many residents accepted those goals and worked to meet them with honesty and integrity. They did so because they were interested in finding the solutions that were best for our students, and for our community.

We now know, from this month’s election, there is not widespread interest in a referendum. So please deliver what’s best for our students, and what’s embraced by the community, as soon as possible.

The board will also likely face criticism from local media, who seem more focused on the past while neglecting to give this board or its recent predecessors sufficient credit for the sound fiscal management the board has practiced over the last decade. We have had 7-10 years of engagement on Imagine and facilities in Project 2, clearly more than enough. Another year of conflict serves no one.

To the D200 board, your constituents support you. Approve financing Option 2 and move Project 2 forward now for the benefit of our students and communities.

Peter Ryan

Oak Park