As a former president of the Pleasant Home Foundation board, I am very disappointed in the recent action of the Park District of Oak Park to replace the flooring at Pleasant Home without consulting with the board of the foundation.

The foundation was put in place in the 1980s to assist and advise the Park District on matters of historic preservation. Over the years, the foundation has raised many thousands of dollars and contributed thousands of hours of volunteer effort to Pleasant Home to preserve this nationally recognized historic landmark.

For the park district to undertake this action without the foundation’s input is a shocking violation of the community’s trust.

Edward Solan

Oak Park