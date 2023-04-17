Fenwick High School senior Talia Lorenzo has been a pitcher on the varsity softball team all four years, which is longer than the tenure of head coach Bryan Hoffman and his staff.

During that career, Lorenzo has racked up some impressive numbers, and she reached a significant milestone in a home game against Whitney Young on April 14, posting her 400th career strikeout.

“It felt really nice,” said Lorenzo, an Aurora University signee.

Fenwick senior softball pitcher Talia Lorenzo (right) holds the 400th career strikeout ball head coach Bryan Hoffman (left) presented her April 14. Lorenzo posted eight strikeouts against Whitney Young to surpass the milestone. | Melvin Tate

Lorenzo said she had no idea she was on the verge of 400 strikeouts, saying she was a bit surprised when Hoffman came out of the dugout after she struck out Young’s Natalie Nieves in the top of the second inning.

Hoffman took the game ball from Lorenzo, which was presented to her after the game with “400” written on it.

“I was confused by him coming out, but when I saw everyone cheering for me, I felt very grateful,” said Lorenzo, who now has 405 career Ks. As a sophomore she had 177 strikeouts, and last year she had 166.

“She’s been our workhorse and carried us,” said Hoffman. “It’s great to coach her. She works extremely hard and always wants the ball.”

Lorenzo pitched six innings against Young, allowing three runs on seven hits and posting eight strikeouts. She left with Fenwick leading Young 4-3, but a throwing error on a potential game-ending double play allowed the Dolphins to tie the game in the top of the seventh.

Whitney Young tacked on three more runs in the inning to hand the Friars (6-6) a 7-4 defeat.

“I thought we played six good innings of softball, but we couldn’t close it,” Hoffman said. “It would’ve been nice for sure to end with a win, but it doesn’t diminish Talia’s accomplishment. Young’s a great team and we almost had them, but we’ll learn from it and be ready to play come postseason.”

Lorenzo, who also had an RBI single, feels her Fenwick career has gone well. She especially enjoys the bonds and friendships she has made with her teammates over the years.

“Me and my team have been really close,” she said. “It’s been great playing with everyone and seeing how much better we’ve become as a team.”

Lorenzo plans to study nursing in college and says Aurora was the best place to continue her playing career. But for now, she’s focused on helping the Friars improve during the second half of the season.

“Hopefully, as we continue to work together as a team, we’ll have more wins,” Lorenzo said.