This newspaper is old enough to recall the early 1980s when the Lake Theatre spent a summer trying to sell movie tickets for its single, gigantic and non-air-conditioned auditorium.

That was a neat trick for the new owners of the derelict movie palace where previous owners had not invested in either working HVAC or cleaning its very sticky floor.

Enter Willis and Shirley Johnson who spent half their lives saving and then restoring the failed movie theaters of the western suburbs. They brought The Lake way, way back and made it the hub of a resurgent Downtown Oak Park.

Last week we reported on the decision of their son, and Classic Cinemas successor, Chris Johnson to spend $700,000 to replace all the seats at The Lake with wide, warm and reclining luxury seating.

That is an investment of note as the movie palace business continues to rebound from COVID. Oak Park is lucky to have the Johnsons at the helm of The Lake.