The Oak Park Board of Trustees, responding to the village’s residents, has enacted a seasonal ban on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers from June 1 to Sept. 30, beginning this year, and has begun a process to completely ban these machines by June 1, 2025. The trustees of River Forest should take similar action, starting with putting the June 1- Sept. 30 seasonal ban into effect for this year.

Stacey Sheridan’s article in the March 15 Wednesday Journal (https://www.oakpark.com/2023/03/14/oak-park-bans-gas-powered-leaf-blowers/) lays out the brief against the use of commercial gas leaf blowers: extreme and dangerous noise, air pollutants, and greenhouse gas emissions. The increasing size, noise levels, and overuse of these machines in recent years has created a quality-of-life issue, a health issue, and a sustainability issue. Towns and cities (including Evanston, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lincolnwood and Winnetka in Illinois) have adopted seasonal bans like Oak Park’s.

A seasonal ban looks like an easy decision for the River Forest trustees. The residents and trustees of Oak Park have already done a lot of hard work on this. The landscape companies are aware of the Oak Park seasonal ban and need to be ready to comply by June 1. Most of these companies work in both Oak Park and River Forest, so it makes a lot of sense to have the same rules on both sides of Harlem Avenue, and it makes communicating a River Forest ban to these companies simple and straightforward. It seems unlikely that River Forest residents would demand to keep the blower noise and fumes.

As for the permanent ban, River Forest could join Oak Park and work together on the implementation questions that were noted in the WJ article. While it may not have been the case a few years ago, there are now professional-grade electric blowers and other equipment that use interchangeable battery packs, to make this feasible. Perhaps neighboring towns will join in and add more momentum.

Gary Howell

River Forest