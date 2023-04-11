Dear friends,

The Wednesday before last was a sad day on our farm [Fire devastates farmers market staple, Geneva Lakes Produce, News, April 5]. A devastating fire ripped through our packing shed and mechanics shop in the early afternoon hours. We’re not certain what exactly started the fire; when we came out after lunch the whole building was engulfed.

Many items were lost, including our office, repair shop, and the packing area of our shed. A greenhouse full of plants also sustained severe damage and many plants were destroyed. Our losses included many of our Farmers Market supplies, like tables, tents, pallet jacks and picking crates. We also lost one tractor that was being repaired and two forklifts.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, which is by far the most important thing, and we were able to save some of the plants in the damaged greenhouse and move them to another greenhouse before the freezing temperatures arrived that evening. We still have many greenhouses full of plants and hope to have a full selection ready for the opening of the Farmers Market season.

Many have helped with meals, financial gifts and, most importantly, prayers. The most powerful thing our friends can do for us is pray. Once all the insurance issues are dealt with, the cleanup and rebuilding process will take place.

We want to sincerely thank all the dedicated men and women of the local fire departments and their tireless efforts to contain the fire to only the shed, saving all our greenhouses out back and our seed supply trailer. We will be forever indebted to you for your efforts.

We plan to have a full selection for the Farmers Market. We have the equipment we need to plant the crop. But getting coolers up and running and processing equipment like washers and sorters will be a challenge. We have a mountain in front of us, but we know, with our customers behind us, we will scale that mountain and see a bright future.

Thank you from all of us at Geneva Lakes Produce.

Scott Koster

Oak Park Farmers Market vendor

Update: A Facebook site with info about ways to volunteer and support Scott and the Geneva Lakes Farm has been set up. Do take a look and see how you can be a part of rebuilding the farm. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1320177851877024/?ref=share_group_link