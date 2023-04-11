On the Monday before the election, my wife and I discovered a plastic bag attached to the railing of our front steps. Its only content was a 6 x 9-inch flyer for Susan Buchanan. We had voted early, so the flyer had no impact on our choice, but it did have a very negative impact on our opinion of Ms. Buchanan. Claiming in that campaign piece to be in favor of “sustainability,” and touting herself as a “founding member” of the Oak Park Climate Action Network, the distribution of untold plastic bags throughout the village (when volunteers easily could have placed her message on the front porches of recipients) smacks of a careless disregard for just what she alleges she supports.

If we had voted last Tuesday, we would not have voted for her. If she won a seat on the village board, we hope she is more concerned for the environment in her actions as trustee (and in her personal life) than she demonstrated in the final days of her campaign.

Charles & Debbie Pastors

Oak Park