We have a shared responsibility to ensure that our children have access to quality education. Indeed, for Oak Park and River Forest high schoolers, we strive for “those things that are best.” Community consensus is that generations of children have had inadequate facilities at OPRF.

I applaud this District 200 Board of Education. They prioritized the best interests of Oak Park and River Forest’s children by undertaking Project 1. That project allowed, among other things, more tutoring and desperately needed classroom space modernizations.

This board, again acting in the best interests of our children, unanimously approved the scope of Project 2. Until this project is complete, our community’s children will continue to be disenfranchised by these unacceptable facilities.

So much of the recent rancor has been on financing and governance options. In the process, bickering analysts can overlook our children. Spreadsheets and referenda may feel like progress. It’s not. Focus on the children.

I want to thank this board for their dedication and service. I encourage them to consider not only the financial bottom line but to prioritize our children and those things that are best.

Todd Huseby

River Forest