On Sunday, April 2, I went to Unity Temple to hear Considering Matthew Shepard, a choral suite, beautifully performed by the Unity Temple Choir and an instrumental ensemble, about a young homosexual man who was brutally murdered in Wyoming in 1998. I remembered being saddened by that story of brutality from several decades ago.

At the end of the service I had a sudden and forceful fall, not realizing that, at the end of a pew in the balcony, there is a step down. I landed on the wall-to-wall cement floor that characterizes Unity Temple.

Several people offered to help me up but for several minutes I needed to catch my breath and attend to the side of my knee that had taken the weight of my body. One man stayed by my side and eventually helped me get up and make my way to the sanctuary floor. We exchanged names and a brief kindly visit. He offered to look for my friend who had sung in the choir but was unaware of the incident. All of this took about 15-20 minutes but I was struck by how quietly competent, patient and kind he was, not rushing to go on his way or engaging in conversation with the many people he knew.

I’ve read Wednesday Journal since it started and many times learned from or was charmed by Ken Trainor’s column, but I didn’t expect to meet him quite like that.

Thank you, Ken, you are a true gentleman.

Lil Hohmann

Oak Park