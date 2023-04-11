Elections in Oak Park last week were a bit understated. Contested, yes, but not to the degree we have seen in some recent cycles where candidates proliferated like spring daffodils.

That said, there were notable outcomes at both Oak Park’s village hall and at Oak Park and River Forest High School where voters moved with intention to solidify more progressive directions.

At OPRF there were four candidates for the three open seats. A trio of those candidates — Graham Brisben, Jonathan Livingston and Tim Brandhorst — made a last-moment alliance around their shared views on equity and financing and swept the seats. This outcome doesn’t so much shift this board as it guarantees a continuation of an essential focus on equity in academics, culture and discipline. All in favor of that.

That said, the candidate left off the board, Brian Souders, would have brought an important perspective on this district’s long abuse of taxpayers as it ran up an obscene cash reserve that has rightly undermined trust in this institution. This will play out most immediately, we fear, in a choice by either the outgoing board or its next iteration to forego a tax referendum to approve some portion of the funding for the massive $100 million Project 2 capital initiative.

At village hall, Village President Vicki Scaman consolidated her leadership with the re-election of Trustee Susan Buchanan, the affirmation of her mid-term appointment of Trustee Cory Wesley, and the addition of Brian Straw. Scaman endorsed that group in preference to sitting trustee Jim Taglia and former trustee Simone Boutet.

This new board will be fully focused on equity, sustainability and better policing. Again, we’re good to go with those priorities. But we will miss the steadying voice Taglia brought to this board as it lurched about over the past six years. And his CPA mindset will be absent as the board sorts out how to pay for these priorities. That role will need to be compensated for.