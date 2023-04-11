No, but it can make things worse.

If Ravi Parakkat wants to promote Takeout 25 via his boxed water product, WaterBox, that is entirely up to him, as well as for the consumers who choose to pay 99 cents for a 16.9 fluid ounce box of water.

But Mr. Parakkat, the executive director of Takeout 25 and WaterBox, cannot flagrantly misrepresent this boxed water product with multiple false claims. According to the Wednesday Journal article, ‘Takeout 25 launches boxed water: A bargain at 99 cents’ (Stacey Sheridan, March 17), the accompanying YouTube promo, and print on the boxed water carton itself, Mr. Parakkat makes three explicitly false claims; 1) renewable paper materials, 2) 100% recyclable materials, and 3) sustainability. Let’s take a closer look at these claims.

1. Renewable paper material: According to the WaterBox manufacturer’s (Emersa) website at www.waterboxllc.com, the box material is composed of paperboard (90%), polymers (6%) and aluminum (4%). None of these materials are supported by independent verification that they use recycled content or recycled materials. Also, the paperboard has not been certified as recycled content material by the Forest Stewardship Council or Sustainable Forestry Initiative, as it is not labeled as such directly on the box.

2. 100% recyclable materials: As previously noted, the carton’s paperboard is integrated with polymers and aluminum. As the process to disassemble the box to enable the recycling of any of these three materials is cost prohibitive, the WaterBox carton will not be recycled by the local single-stream waste collection service (LRS), and therefore will be processed as solid waste. In fact, if placed in an LRS Recycle container, it risks contaminating the acceptable recyclable waste.

3. Sustainability: The boxed water is sourced from Shasta Springs in Dunsmuir, California or Blue Springs, Hamilton, Georgia, which are 2,121 and 809 miles away from Oak Park, respectively. The fuel-based GHG emissions associated with shipping alone render this product as anything but sustainable. This is especially concerning relative to the drinking water in Oak Park being sourced via supply pipes from freshwater Lake Michigan, a mere 7 miles away.

Mr. Parakkat states that he has taken nearly two years to develop this boxed water product. If so, how is it possible that his product can be so extremely flawed from concept to point-of-sale? It is of great concern that Mr. Parakkat, a village board trustee, can be so tone deaf and misguided on issues concerning recyclability and carbon emissions, which are also central to village sustainability policy.

Launched during the same week as the Biden administration’s approval of the massive North Slope oil drilling project in the pristine wilderness of Alaska (allowing enough oil to be drilled to release 9.2 million metric tons of carbon emissions a year), as well as the IPCC’s AR6 Synthesis Report being released with more dire climate change forecasts, Mr. Parakkat’s product appears to be part of the problem, not the solution.

Sources:

Emersa WaterBox: www.waterboxllc.com

Takeout 25 launches boxed water: A bargain at 99 cents by Stacey Sheridan, Wednesday Journal, March 17, 2023, at; https://www.oakpark.com/2023/03/17/takeout-25-launches-boxed-water-a-bargain-at-99-cents/

Takeout 25 WaterBox – Soft Launch: (YouTube video, March 14, 2023) at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwp-jmFTPwE

Michael Iversen, an Oak Park resident is an architect, planner, educator, and LEED AP