For years, there has been a pair of drive-thru USPS drop boxes on Garfield Street between Harlem and Oak Park avenues. While very convenient, the boxes were environmentally friendly by saving many Oak Park and Forest Park residents from longer drives to other mailboxes where they would have to stop, exit, and then restart their cars after depositing their mail. Yet the drop boxes were removed approximately two weeks ago.

Why? Was this done due to an unwise decision by local post office management? Or was it done as part of a plan by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who with his wife reportedly has millions invested in competitors to the U.S. Post Office? [https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/08/13/fact-check-postmaster-general-louis-dejoy-invested-competitors/5550480002/]

Walt Latocha

Forest Park