Harriette Gillem Robinet proudly holds her Fuller Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame on Tuesday, March 14 at Dominican University.

Kudos to Harriette Robinet! Her lifetime achievement award [from the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame] is no surprise. She is one of the most amazing women I have ever known. The world needs more people of her caliber.

Kay Dutton

Warrenville, formerly Oak Park